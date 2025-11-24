Financial Comparison: Trinity Industries (TRN) & Its Competitors

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trinity Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 3.83% 8.49% 1.25% Trinity Industries Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Trinity Industries pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00 Trinity Industries Competitors 133 583 1010 66 2.56

Trinity Industries currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Trinity Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $2.18 billion $138.40 million 22.64 Trinity Industries Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 6.37

Trinity Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Industries. Trinity Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trinity Industries competitors beat Trinity Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

