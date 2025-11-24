Contrasting Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) & Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) and Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boot Barn and Children’s Place”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $2.07 billion 2.72 $180.94 million $6.76 27.33 Children’s Place $1.34 billion 0.12 -$57.82 million ($0.86) -8.58

Volatility & Risk

Boot Barn has higher revenue and earnings than Children’s Place. Children’s Place is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boot Barn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Children’s Place has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and Children’s Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 10.05% 18.41% 10.20% Children’s Place -2.04% -10.32% -2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boot Barn and Children’s Place, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 4 11 1 2.81 Children’s Place 1 1 0 0 1.50

Boot Barn currently has a consensus target price of $195.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Children’s Place has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Children’s Place’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Children’s Place is more favorable than Boot Barn.

Dividends

Boot Barn pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Children’s Place pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.4%. Boot Barn pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Children’s Place pays out -260.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Children’s Place is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Children’s Place on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International segments. The Children’s Place U.S. segment refers to the company’s U.S. and Puerto Rico-based stores and revenue from its U.S. based wholesale business. The Children’s Place International segment is involved in the Canadian-based stores, revenue from the company’s Canadian-based wholesale business, as well as revenue from international franchisees. The company was founded by David Pulver and Clinton A. Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

