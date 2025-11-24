Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,137 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,102,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BA opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $214.90.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

