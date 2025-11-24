Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Stock analysts at Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Navan Trading Up 5.1%

About Navan

NAVN opened at $14.96 on Monday. Navan has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

