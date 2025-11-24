Head-To-Head Survey: Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) versus Its Competitors

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brenmiller Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy Competitors -24.15% -22.58% -3.33%

Risk & Volatility

Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy’s peers have a beta of -75.99, indicating that their average stock price is 7,699% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenmiller Energy $620,000.00 -$6.77 million -0.03 Brenmiller Energy Competitors $20.19 billion $326.27 million -0.75

This table compares Brenmiller Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brenmiller Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brenmiller Energy. Brenmiller Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brenmiller Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brenmiller Energy Competitors 454 1226 1868 83 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Brenmiller Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brenmiller Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy peers beat Brenmiller Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

