BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $110,523,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

