Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 413.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

