Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $802,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $167.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.40.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

