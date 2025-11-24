Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 148.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,649.50. The trade was a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCS opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

