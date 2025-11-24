Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

