Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.70 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $79,679.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,081,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,015.09. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $2,937,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,526,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,557,116 shares of company stock valued at $121,801,938. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $872,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

