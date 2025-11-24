Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $710,801.52. This trade represents a 24.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 183,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,587 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

