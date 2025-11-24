Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 16,943 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.37%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

