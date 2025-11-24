Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,024,000.

Slide Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLDE opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $265.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLDE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

