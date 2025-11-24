Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.45% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $149.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after acquiring an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Baidu by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 582,832 shares during the period.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.