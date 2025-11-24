Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.45% from the stock’s current price.
BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.
Baidu Trading Up 0.5%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after acquiring an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 777,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Baidu by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 582,832 shares during the period.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
