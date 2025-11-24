Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 595 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,705.52. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,993,096.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,872,885. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $163.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

