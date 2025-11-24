Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.75 Million Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,517,000. Boston Partners increased its position in MasterBrand by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,154,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 796.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 1,228,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth $15,250,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE MBC opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $777.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

