Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 344.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Research downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SCSC stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.37 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $2,126,945.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,382.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $32,764.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,977.26. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,677 shares of company stock worth $6,876,030. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

