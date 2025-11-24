Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 348.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Renasant by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Renasant by 51.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Renasant Increases Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

