Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 52.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $242,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.2%

DORM stock opened at $131.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

