Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,847,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 942,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 544,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

PTEN stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

