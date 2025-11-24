Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 49,235 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ziff Davis by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 135,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $363.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

