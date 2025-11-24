Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.14 Million Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lear by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2,682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 4.9%

Lear stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. Lear Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.Lear’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Get Our Latest Report on LEA

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.