O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Holdings Trimmed by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,915,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 464,557 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,620,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

