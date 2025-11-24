Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.72 Million Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. MYR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $241.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $676,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.