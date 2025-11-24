iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.