Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $43.20 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $43,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $127.68 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

