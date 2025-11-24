Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $65,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after buying an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

