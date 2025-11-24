Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $48,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.67 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

