Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $156,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $590.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

