Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 18,406 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.