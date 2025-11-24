Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 57,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.32 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock worth $14,684,296. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

