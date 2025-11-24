Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,815 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $56,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.