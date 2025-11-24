Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

