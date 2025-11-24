Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $190.53 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

