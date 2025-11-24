Roku, Inc. $ROKU Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Roku worth $1,114,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,026,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. This represents a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $297,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,547.80. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

