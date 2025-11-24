Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $73.32 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

