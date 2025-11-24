Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,736,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $1,085,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,653.04. The trade was a 25.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen acquired 10,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

