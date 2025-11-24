Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Penumbra worth $990,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.2% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total value of $160,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,145.86. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $42,329.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,071.28. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

View Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Trading Up 3.2%

Penumbra stock opened at $288.86 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.