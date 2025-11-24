Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,208,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $1,019,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 735.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, with a total value of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. The trade was a 7.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.09 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

