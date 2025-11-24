Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 759,772 Shares of Fortis $FTS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 759,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,099,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Fortis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

