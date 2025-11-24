Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,905,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,123,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 125,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

