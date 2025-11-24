Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 243,052 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,377,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $1,076,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $117.02 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

