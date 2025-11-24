Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $1,059,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.