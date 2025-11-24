Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 42,122,135 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,228,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,122,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Amcor worth $1,012,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 85,596,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 55.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,845,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.48 on Monday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

