Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Stock Position Increased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $171,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $191.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.55. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

