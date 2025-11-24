iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.7%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $237.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

