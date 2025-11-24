Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 37,884 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,884 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $72,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brookfield by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164,124 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 13.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,592,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $54.67 target price on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.3%

BN opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

