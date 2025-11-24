Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cencora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $365.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $369.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

