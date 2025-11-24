Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 147,104 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $79.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

